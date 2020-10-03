In the 1800s, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels wrote this thing called the Communist Manifesto. It was supposed to free the working class, and the rich would join their fight.
Well, communism hasn’t worked yet. The Constitution worked well for America.
In a communist society, private property would be abolished. Industry would pass to state ownership. The state would control banking and the economy. Heavy taxes would occur to pay for this. Ultimately, class distinctions would disappear.
Part of our problem is half the country is on assistance, and half of them won’t work. Know nothing about history. Don’t care about the future.
You’re young and need a cause. Try loving your country. With all its faults, it’s still great.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington