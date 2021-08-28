In a previous letter to the editor about electric vehicles (EV), I asked how will we dispose of all the batteries that power these cars at their end of useful life. In a national newspaper recently, that same question was asked of Chinese scientists who have more history with this problem.
China builds more EV cars than the rest of the world combined. EV batteries last around four to seven years before disposal, and that is when the reality of the problem sets in. A Chinese scientist stated that in the past 12 months, China has amassed 200,000 tons of lithium batteries for disposal and expects 800,000 tons in the next four years, That is one million tons! As these batteries degrade, they give off a huge array of caustic chemicals that are hazardous to human life, such as heavy metals, cobalt and nickel, magnesium, etc.
Consider this: Professor Wu Feng of the Beijing Institute of Technology stated that a single 20-gram lithium cell phone battery, disposed of on dry land, can pollute 15 acres of land for 50 years. So, imagine how many batteries and of what size it takes to power one vehicle, such as the electric Ford F150.
If an answer to this disposal problem is not found soon, this could cause a worldwide disaster. Other countries are also building these EVs and will face these same problems. Not all of them care about our clean air and water.
This is also a large hole in Mr. Biden’s plan to get most Americans into EVs. Mr. Biden’s actions or inactions will also threaten the future health of you and yours by ignoring any scientific information already known about this problem. His staff reads the newspapers, too.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.