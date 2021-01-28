The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I want some accountability from Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., for their part in the events of Jan. 6, 2021. They stood in Congress and objected to the certification of election results, even after a riot at the Capitol by people with violent intent.

As they know, their objections were based on a lie, and I have not yet heard either of them repudiate that lie.

Before continuing to serve as our representatives, they need to admit that it is a lie that President Biden won the election through massive fraud. This lie sprang from a single source, the former president, and it was motive for the insurrection that followed.

Fifty states’ governors and election officials, the former U.S. Attorney General and judges around the country have determined there was negligible fraud. Miller and Mooney are being dishonest by pretending otherwise.

If they will not admit they acted on falsehoods, they are not fit to serve as West Virginia’s representatives.

Dawn Hilbert

Huntington

