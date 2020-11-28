I want to respond to some of the misleading claims made by a recent letter writer. As to taxes, Biden has said many times that he would only raise taxes on those making over $400,00 a year. There is nothing fair about a secretary paying more taxes than a millionaire. Trickle-down economics no longer works.
Biden has also promised to strengthen Social Security and Medicare. The Trump administration has already taken $575 billion out of Medicare in 2020 and now Trump wants to scrap the payroll tax. This tax is the funding for these programs and if Trump is successful, both programs will run out of money within three to five years.
Biden has no immediate plans for universal healthcare but does have a plan to cover 96% of those who have no health insurance or are not satisfied with their present coverage. This plan is an option not a mandate. Universal healthcare is a controversial subject, but it might be worthy to note that the U.S. is the only developed country without it. All of these countries outlive us. The US is 36th in longevity but at the top of the list in healthcare costs.
The writer asked what could Biden do to stop COVID that Trump hasn’t already done. Did he not hear the Woodward tape showing Trump knew the dangers of this virus as early as February? Yet he called it a hoax, insulted and made fun of people for wearing masks. He constantly downplayed the virus and misled the public and we now have the highest number of cases and deaths on the planet. Ask the families of the more than 250,000 who have died if they think this is a hoax. Had Trump been truthful, thousands would still be alive. We have seat belt laws and laws preventing smoking so why not add “no mask” to the “no shoes, no shirt, no service” sign? Make businesses responsible for seeing that the law is followed.
So to answer the question as to why anyone would vote for Biden: because they’re tired of the chaos. the lying and the divisiveness. The country wants decency, integrity and unity back in the White House.
Neva McGuire
Ashland