A memo authored by Justice Samuel Alito Jr. was recently leaked, indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade allowing women access to abortions nationwide, a law on the books for the last 50 years. That right to an abortion is supported by a vast majority of Americans. If the highest court in the land does indeed nix the law, it will be a step backward for gender equality.
It is strange that a time when women’s access to abortions, the ability for women to choose what they do with their own bodies, is spreading across the world, including the “green wave” in South America (where Catholics are a majority), but not surprising. Not surprising because the U.S. Supreme Court has become politicized, pandering to a shrinking minority of fundamentalist Christians, a base for the GOP. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. himself has fears of this trend.
Today many of our justices are not of the caliber of previous courts. Lightweights. Two were accused of sexual misconduct (Thomas and Kavanaugh), and one (Barrett) was rated as unqualified by the legal profession. The majority of the justices were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote. In short, many on the bench with questionable pasts and unrepresentative of our nation.
I worry for any other political/cultural battle down the road before the high court. (Abortion is a private medical matter between a woman and her physician but turned political.) Same-sex marriages ? Interracial marriages? Gender identity?
The good news is that we do have some highly qualified and intelligent justices, such as the recently appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Alito Jr.’s memo argued that abortion was a state issue and/or can be addressed by the U.S. Congress. We have seen the result in GOP-led states. And our Congress, dysfunctional. “Pass the buck.”
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
Abortion laws actually do
belong at the state level
It’s apparent to me that the Supreme Court leak was planned. Demonstrators were already lined up and transportation arranged. The protest signs were preprinted for the show.
Unelected bureaucrats, appointed people in black robes and members of Congress from 49 states have no business dictating the affairs of West Virginia. Same goes for the other 49 states. It’s called states’ rights, and it is time for the federal government to return all those rights taken from us over the years.
That’s the gist of what was leaked, whether it’s abortion, education or health. After the hysteria subsides, abortions will continue.
Justice Samuel Alito, in the leaked draft, declared that “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
If the leaked draft is finalized and accepted, each state can make its abortion policy. This is the way the founders intended. The federal government is supposed to be very small. We do not need or want Washington, D.C., to run our lives.
Fred Friar
Lavalette
Instead of investigating leak, Supreme Court has a choice
Witnessing the first draft of the leaked ruling overturning Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court reminds me of the Judgment of Solomon (1 Kings 3:16-28). King Solomon must decide identity of a baby’s mother. Two women recently bearing a child claim to be mother. One mother’s baby dies. Yet, both proclaim to be mother of remaining child. Solomon reveals mother’s true feelings and relationship to child by suggesting baby be cut in two and each woman be given half. Actual mother begs sword to be sheathed and child given to her rival. Solomon recognizes her to be true mother and directs baby given to her.
Let the Supreme Court profit from an understanding of Solomon’s judgment. His judgment embodies elements of death, life and choice. We all have choices, including the Supreme Court. Rather than investigating leak, why doesn’t the Supreme Court consult with other branches of federal government on a decision impacting about 64 million women of childbearing age?
Roger Combs
Ona