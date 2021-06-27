The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This week, California has asked owners of electric vehicles to not charge their cars during evening hours because of the huge spike in power usage at that time. Obviously, a problem only for large metropolitan cities. Understandable, but not encouraging for Biden’s plan to phase out the use of gasoline fed cars.

Since hours at home are the best available time for owners to charge their batteries, what can they do? My suggestion: In very cold winter states, there are electrical warmers placed on engines to keep them from freezing up while parked. How about a similar system to charge batteries while a car is in the parking lot at work. Coin-fed for time used, it could pay for itself like city parking meters. Since Biden’s plan is all electric vehicles and only electric, a massive business venture will need startups. Business entrepreneurs, get busy thinking.

Dorsey “Dan” Boyd

Chesapeake, Ohio

