Speaking as a once highly trained U.S. Army infantryman, “assault” means to attack an enemy position. That can be done using a bayonet on the business end of a rifle, or a single-shot M-79, or artillery from 10 miles away. Even hand-to-hand combat with a club is an assault. It is a word that sounds vicious because it can be.
I’m really surprised that so many of our countrymen and the political hacks they support are so ignorant about firearms. It is not the firearm that does the damage; it is the person that pulls the trigger.
Like most all government agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has blotted far beyond their original mission. I don’t know what collecting numbers about which race has the most babies or how many people are killed or how they die has to do with disease control, but that is another story.
I found a column on the internet that presents enlightened facts and no hysteria. In 2017, according to the CDC, 7,032 murders occurred using a handgun. There were 403 using a rifle and 264 with a shotgun. On a daily basis, only 1.1 person is murdered with some kind of rifle. The death rate from crossing a street is more than that. If you single out the so-called assault rifles so many are hysterical about, it will be less than one time in a week.
The CDC also keeps track of deaths by other means. Heart disease ranks number one at 1,773 daily deaths. Cancer is number two at 1,641. There are a whole lot of people working 24/7 to decrease that number.
If ever there is a number to get hysterical about, it is medical malpractice at number three, causing 685 deaths every day. Is it any wonder that there are so many ambulance-chasing lawyers?
To me the most egregious of all is the death rate by abortion. Just try to find that number in print. No one is willing to admit the real number one cause of death in the United States is abortion, which amounts to 1,800 little people every day.
Fred Friar
Lavalette
Is hospital really strapped for cash?
I can’t believe the bill I received from Cabell Huntington Hospital. It was for 6 cents. They must be awfully hard up that they need to send me a bill for 6 cents.
Louise Adams
Lesage