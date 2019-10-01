I had a situation where I had to call an ambulance and was taken to the VA hospital back July. I received a statement 2 1/2 months later saying I owed Cabell County Emergency Services $652. I last used this service back in 2018 and was charged $425.I know that all costs have increased, but this seems to be somewhat outrageous. It was not a life-threatening situation, but bad enough that I could not drive.
I feel as though $652 is somewhat ridiculous and I was tremendously overcharged. I even asked if they give military discount; of course, the answer NO discount. People should speak out against this atrocity, as I am doing.
Donald Hiles
Milton