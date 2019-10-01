I have sent the following questions to Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. I will happily share responses when I get them.
Do you support separating families and putting legal asylum seekers on detention camps at the US southern border?
Do you support the relaxing of air and water pollution standards?
Do you support sending US troops to protect Saudi Arabia even after we have sold them billions of dollars worth of advanced military hardware?
Do you believe it is acceptable for the president to seek help in elections from foreign governments?
Do you agree with President Trump that members of the media are “scum” and “enemies of the people”?
Do you agree with President Trump that some of your congressional colleagues are “savages”?
Thank you for your time, and I await your response.
Michael Stroeher
Huntington