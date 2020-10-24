Essential reporting in volatile times.

Linda Blough

Linda Blough, candidate for Huntington City Council District 8

My name is Linda Blough and I am running for Huntington City Council District 8 as a Republican. I have been a resident of this district for 17 years and have experience as the vice president and current president of the Highlawn Neighborhood Association for the past nine years. As many can attest to, I have worked closely with our current councilman, Tom McGuffin, and city leaders to help eliminate blighted homes, unkempt and neglected properties, and excessive amounts of trash. Together with residents and Huntington Police Department, we have seen many drug houses taken down.

The Highlawn area appears to be on an upward trajectory, with the addition of the new Highlawn Elementary, the future Marshall baseball field, and the potential redevelopment of the ACF and Flint Group properties. However, we have more work to do to make us attractive to businesses and families. I would like to focus on the renovation or removal of neglected properties, reducing criminal activity, and keeping our district clean, as I believe litter and graffiti present an unwanted image.

I will make myself available to the people in District 8 and promise to listen to their concerns and their ideas for solutions. Whether or not I am elected, I will continue fighting for the rights and peaceful existence of the citizens in my district, but I surely would appreciate the opportunity to do so as your City Council representative.

Linda Blough is the Republican candidate for Huntington City Council in District 8.

