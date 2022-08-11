The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Carol D. Miller, our Republican congresswoman, recently wrote in this newspaper that Americans “overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track.” I agree with that opinion, and polls suggest the same. The most recent polling data from June 2022 puts the approval rating of the United States Congress at 16%.

Americans know that most politicians write laws for the wealthy corporations that support their campaigns so those same corporations will support the next one and so on. In West Virginia running for Congress costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is Carol’s third run for Congress, and this year alone she has received almost $1 million, according to votesmart.org

Linda Childers is an Ona resident.

