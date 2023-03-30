Regardless of where someone falls in the legacy of a two-party system, there are some things that remain true. We can all agree that the hospitality of Appalachia is unmatched.
When I think of Appalachia, I think of Blair Mountain — how the working class demanded better conditions and were met with violence but still banded together. From Blair Mountain, we get the term “redneck.” In this context, it was the red bandanas tied around the necks of the miners fighting that told their allies who they were.
Similarly, the word “hillbilly” has a forgotten history. The etymology of the word breaks down like this: Of Scottish origin, like the term “hill folk” which referred to people who preferred isolation, “billy” meant “comrade” or “companion.”
I point this out because the metaphor of the meaning of this word is especially dire right now. Currently, members of Congress are debating on whether to ban TikTok. While the fate of an app might not seem important, it is. The passing of such a bill would kick off restrictions on the internet that we have never seen.
One of the common arguments for banning the app is the safety of children. More pressing issues are facing our children in real time — the overturning of Roe V. Wade for one, which, while intended to ban abortion, puts deadly consequences on everyone because it means people won’t get essential health care in the darkest night of their life.
Gun violence is another. Again, regardless of where we fall, constantly reading about and seeing the names of dead children should have an impact on all of us. In a few months, Congress will begin hearings on the Indian Child Welfare Act. The ICWA being overturned would mean thousands of indigenous parents losing their children in the same way their parents and grandparents lost their children to residential schools.
Another very troubling issue our children face is the fate of transgender individuals. Currently, America is in stage seven of genocide when it comes to the treatment of trans folks. There are ten stages of genocide.
Whether you knew the history of the word “hillbilly” or not, you know what it means. Our sense of community is strong. We must take care of each other because the government will not. Mutual aid — meaning relying on your community in your time of need — is the only effective way of ensuring Appalachia and her children survive.
Wherever you fall in terms of politics, please consider this: To be Appalachian is to be a hillbilly. To be a hillbilly is to be a companion. We cannot completely change the course of things; voting is simply not enough anymore. Mobilizing, however, will make an impact larger than anyone could guess. Be a companion. Call or email your local representatives and tell them you oppose the current treatment of your companions, because whether you know it or not, your community is at risk right now.
Tell your representatives that their decisions must reflect the choices of the people who elected them. Demand they vote no on the proposed TikTok ban. Demand they do more to protect trans individuals. Demand they uphold the ICWA. Demand they answer for the overturning of Roe v. Wade and that they have a plan for reinstating it.
Sen. Joe Manchin can be reached at the following phone numbers: (202) 224-3954 and (304) 342-5855. You can also email him by accessing his website. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito can be reached at the following phone numbers: (202) 224-6472 and (304)347-5372. You can also email her by accessing her website.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.