Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is proud to join NASS in this annual effort.

West Virginia has a long and proud history with voter registration. The Mountain State played a key role in the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which guaranteed women the right to vote. In addition, after a 29-year effort led by our late U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, in 1971 Congress passed and the states ratified the 26th Amendment that reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.

Mac Warner is West Virginia Secretary of State.

