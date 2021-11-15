In January of 2021, Democrats were elected to majorities in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate and won the White House. Due to their razor-thin majorities, they’re relying on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties in the dead-even Senate to pass their agenda for the most part. With such a narrow majority, you would think they’d make a point to reach across the aisle to their Republican colleagues. For the most part, you’d be wrong. There are still Democrats willing to do the right thing, even in the face of intense partisan pressure. Our senator, Joe Manchin, who’s spent decades serving West Virginia, has used his power in the Senate to put a “strategic pause” on Democrats’ spending spree and has picked apart provisions that simply won’t work for West Virginians.
Right now if it weren’t for Manchin, Democrats, led by the most extreme wing of their party, would have already passed a behemoth $3.5 trillion dollar bill by a 50-50 vote, with Harris breaking the tie. This piece of legislation is filled with one-size-fits-all policies that would take a heavy toll on states like ours, and that is what Senator Manchin is fighting for. Since his election in 2010, Manchin has taken dead aim on bad, top-down D.C. policies like cap-and-trade and the Clean Power Plan on behalf of West Virginia.
Currently, the reconciliation bill is filled with Green New Deal policies championed by California and New York, endorsed by politicians unfamiliar with how West Virginia works and doesn’t recognize how our state has provided energy to the country for over a century. Worst of all, the legislation includes damaging energy taxes and renewable energy mandates that will push individuals and businesses to adopt clean energy and severely punish those that don’t. If they knew anything, they would know that most businesses in our state will not be able to comply with these standards and that costs will disproportionately hurt low-income West Virginia families.
While I realize that climate change is a global challenge, the strict and infeasible proposals being put forth would hammer states like West Virginia, where our communities still rely on coal.
These harmful energy mandates included in the reconciliation bill, like the California-style “Clean” Electricity Standard, recently rebranded as the “Clean Electricity Performance Program” (CEPP) to skirt procedural requirements put in place by West Virginia’s Sen. Robert Byrd to protect states like ours, would hurt states like West Virginia so badly. Per the United Mine Workers of America, the reconciliation bill, as written, would “have a severe impact on families, communities, and the state and local tax revenues” across West Virginia.
Coastal elites in Congress simply do not understand what forcing these energy mandates will do to a state like ours. Out-of-touch Democrats are simply moving too fast and thinking too little about the consequences of bad policies to appease their left-wing base.
That’s why West Virginians are fortunate that Senator Manchin is working to curb some of the ideas coming from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and standing up for our state when no one else will. And, as Washington Democrats continue to put pressure on him to wholeheartedly back some of the radical policies on the Democrats platform, we need to make sure he knows we support him.