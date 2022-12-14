The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area strongly supports free and fair elections and believes that the results must be honored. A peaceful transition of power through elections distinguishes the U.S. democracy from dictatorship, which changes leaders through violence.
In order to maintain our peaceful transition of power, the current Electoral College process for selection of the U.S. president and vice president must be reformed. Ambiguous legislation for this process, called the Electoral Count Act (ECA), was passed in 1887. This law was the basis of constitutional and political challenges, which included insurrectionists rioting at the U.S. Capitol, breaking into the chambers of the U.S. House and Senate, and threatening the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress.
This must not be repeated in the future.
Since the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate have been working on legislation to update how electoral votes are counted and cast by the Electoral College. In September 2022, the U.S. House of Representative introduced and passed the Presidential Election Reform Act with bipartisan support. Also in September, the U.S. Senate Rules Committee approved and reported to the full Senate a similar bill, the Electoral Count Reform Act (ECRA). It has 15 Republican and 16 Democrat cosponsors. However, this bill waits and waits for a vote by the full Senate.
Both bills will clarify the existing ambiguities in the legislation around the role of the vice president and the certification of electors. They will also offer transparency around how electors are appointed. Differences between the two bills do exist in the specifics of timelines and thresholds for objections, but these could be resolved in conference committee. First, however, the Senate must pass the Electoral Count Reform Act. Then, it will be up to leadership in the Senate and the House to come together to see this bill crosses the finish line before the fast approaching end of the “lame duck session.” If this legislation is not passed and signed into law now, electoral count reform may not be achievable prior to the general election in 2024. Should it fail, reform of the law of 1887 would have to start all over and be approved by the new House and Senate.
The League of Women Voters encourages all voters to call or email your U.S. senators now. Both Senator Capito and Senator Manchin have been cosponsors of electoral count reform legislation. However, they need to roll up their sleeves and really work for passage of S. 4573, the Electoral Count Reform Act.
Readers, in addition to contacting Manchin and Capito, ask your friends and family to contact their senators to support the Electoral Count Reform Act.
The well-being of our country depends on the passage of this bill.
