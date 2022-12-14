The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area strongly supports free and fair elections and believes that the results must be honored. A peaceful transition of power through elections distinguishes the U.S. democracy from dictatorship, which changes leaders through violence.

In order to maintain our peaceful transition of power, the current Electoral College process for selection of the U.S. president and vice president must be reformed. Ambiguous legislation for this process, called the Electoral Count Act (ECA), was passed in 1887. This law was the basis of constitutional and political challenges, which included insurrectionists rioting at the U.S. Capitol, breaking into the chambers of the U.S. House and Senate, and threatening the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress.

Marcia Daoust is vice president of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area.

