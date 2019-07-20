My son is taking guitar lessons. The instructor told me that for the first week all he wanted him to work on at home was building calluses on his fingers. Not reading music or learning chords, but building calluses. I was a little perplexed by this and asked why?
He said that the callouses were necessary, and acquiring them was the most difficult part of learning to play the instrument because it hurts. He said most people don't learn to play the instrument because they don't want to endure the pain of the build. How often do we abort blessing because of the pain of the process? Though sometimes painful, the process is necessary for the blessing to manifest.
2 Corinthians 12:7 says "To keep myself from becoming conceited because of the surpassingly great revelations, there was given to me a thorn my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But he said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.'"
Paul is saying that God allowed an affliction to come upon him. He is asking God to take his affliction away, but God says no, my grace is sufficient. God is telling Paul that he doesn't need delivered FROM it, that he carried what he needed to get THROUGH it.
What is the thorn in your side? What is the situation, circumstance or person in your life that you don't think you can handle or is causing you pain? Have you asked God to remove it, but it's clear he is going to instead take you through it? My mind always goes to the why? Why do I have to endure this? Why is pain part of the process?
Can you recall a particularly difficult or trying time in your life and in retrospect been struck at the amount of faith, grace or strength you had to get through it? I have learned that God takes us through times of tension to either expand us (spiritual growth) or show us something (either who he is or, like Paul, what we carry). God will sometimes allow a test, trial or temptation to come upon us so that through the process his will is fulfilled.
Several months ago I sustained an injury that doubled my vision. It was a freak accident, one which my doctors had never treated before and they weren't sure if it would be restored. I remember the day after the injury getting up and trying to get through the morning routine like business as usual: packing lunches, dressing kids, making breakfast. But as I sat that morning trying to braid my daughter's hair for school, all I could do was cry and think of how this had felt like a chore this time yesterday. Just one more thing that I had to do to get the kids out the door on time.
As I sat there struggling to see her, I was silently wishing I hadn't taken those moments for granted. Sometimes you can't fully appreciate something until it's taken away. Although God granted me a full recovery, the process was long, painful and scary. During this time, God showed me a level of faith, patience, humility and appreciation I never knew I carried.
Test, trials and temptations allowed by God, however, cannot be confused with self-inflicted pain through our acts of disobedience. Example: You tell your kids not to watch a scary movie because you know they aren't mature enough for its content. You also know that they will be tempted to sneak and do it anyway because they are not old enough to have fully cultivated self-discipline. They go off and disobey you and watch it anyway and as a result are scared of the dark for a month.
This was not a test allowed by you or God that brought on the affliction. It was their bad decision that brought on the fear. If God has told you not to do something (don't get in that relationship, don't take/quit that job, don't put yourself in that environment) and you choose to do it anyway, the consequences are not a result of a test but a choice. It's like my mother-in-law always said, "If you don't listen, your going to feel."
Fortunately God does not waste pain. He will use what you have gone through to expand and grow you as well as show you what he has placed in you. When we mess up, he will help get us back on track and use the afflictions that we brought upon ourselves to help build and cultivate us. Nothing you go through is wasted.
Maria Reynolds, a Wayne County resident, is founder of Curator Ministries and an ordained minister with Expression Church in Huntington.