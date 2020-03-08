Nestled on a quiet street in Charleston sits a beautifully restored historic home. The sign out front reads “Rea of Hope,” and inside women are finding support, healing and ultimately, an opportunity to rebuild their lives in recovery.
As Rea of Hope’s founding director, I am tremendously privileged to work with these women on a daily basis.
But for every woman who walks through our doors, many more remain in the throes of addiction. These are our mothers, daughters, aunts, cousins, friends and neighbors — and they all need our help.
West Virginia has been hit especially hard by the addiction crisis, prompting recovery advocates, public officials, legislators and community leaders to seek out answers and solutions. Having worked in drug and alcohol treatment for more than three decades, I’ve been encouraged by many of these conversations and the progress that has been made in reducing stigma around addiction. However, there is still much education to be done when it comes to treatment and recovery.
Rea of Hope is unique among recovery programs because of our abstinence-based approach and our focus on sustained, long-term success. We don’t just medicate and send residents on their way after 30 days. We build relationships with the women who come through our program, teaching them the life skills and coping strategies they need to be self-sufficient. We also provide them with safe, affordable housing, case management and referrals for counseling and health care.
Our goal is to set up women for success so that even when they leave Rea of Hope, they can continue leading healthy, meaningful lives, free from drugs and alcohol.
Despite the significant resources that have been invested to better understand and address the addiction crisis, many misconceptions persist around abstinence-based recovery. Some in the treatment community criticize this approach as ineffective and even unethical.
However, the reality is that there isn’t just one path to addiction recovery. While medication may be the best option for some individuals, others might find long-term success only through a comprehensive program like Rea of Hope’s.
And you don’t have to take my word for it — the numbers speak for themselves.
Since Rea of Hope opened its doors in 2005, 225 women from 44 counties across West Virginia have graduated from our program.
In that time, 350 children have been able to reunite with their mothers. One year after graduation, 71% of Rea of Hope graduates remain employed and substance-free. Among those who stay in our New Life Apartments for six months, 91% remain employed and substance-free at one year post graduation.
Given the severity of the addiction epidemic, we must keep all treatment and recovery options on the table. When people struggling with substance use disorders make the very courageous and difficult decision to seek treatment, we have a responsibility to educate them on the different paths they can take, including those that are abstinence-based.
I know our approach at Rea of Hope works, because I’ve seen the proof with my own eyes, hundreds of times. But I also know that others have found success using different models of care.
The bottom line is that addiction recovery isn’t one-size-fits-all. The people who are struggling with substance use disorders are all individuals who will chart their own paths to recovery and, even as new treatment options become available, we must never lose sight of that fact.