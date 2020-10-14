I have been honored to serve the citizens of Huntington in District 6 as their Council representative for the past 12 years. The City Council elected me their vice chairman for two years and chairman for nine years. The reason is simple; I know how to bring folks together to find real solutions.
Over the past 12 years, City Council, together with the mayor and administration, have Huntington fiscally sound. Our bills are being paid on time, payrolls are met, employees have received pay increases, and the police and fire pension funds are solvent after years of neglect prior to us coming into office. The past two fiscal years have seen the police and fire departments with their largest budgets in our city’s history; however, recruiting quality individuals is still a challenge.
Since 2009, we have paved more streets annually than in the past 40 years. Twice a year, I’ve driven the entire length of District 6 (which is the largest geographically in the city) and I grade each street on a worst to best scale. From that data, I formulate a list for the administration to work from. Often I receive phone calls inquiring why a street isn’t being paved; I can revert to my list to give the constituent an estimate of approximately when to expect it done. The paving budget in fiscal year 2008-2009 was $300,000 and for the last several years, $2.6 million has been the annual appropriation.
Working together, and with the help of federal and state grants, business donations and anonymous donors, we are bringing down more dilapidated structures than before. There is MUCH more work to do! The city recently eliminated construction B&O taxes for first-time Huntington home buyers up to the first $200,000 of new construction or updates to existing structures. At the state level, I’ll be an advocate to change some state laws that will make it easier and faster to tear down the worst of the worst.
We are dealing with the opioid problem, but additional state regulation of drug treatment facilities will bring smart solutions to combat the drug epidemic.
Job creation is also a priority. As a member of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, KineticPark was developed perhaps not in the way it was envisioned; however, over 1,100 people are employed at above average wages. This was a total team effort working together to make it happen. The state recently announced that Virgin Hyperloop is locating here and that Brad Smith, former CEO of Intuit, has provided a $25 million award to establish a remote worker program. Both projects will net thousands of new jobs. We need to continue this hard work to improve our economy.
If elected, I pledge to continue working hard to find real solutions for our district and state.