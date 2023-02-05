The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As a priest I have spent over 35 years serving and getting to know immigrants to our country. They are good people. While, we may not have large numbers of immigrants in West Virginia, those who are here deserve respect and fair treatment. I am concerned that proposals in the West Virginia Legislature may harm immigrants and produce effects counter to the intention of those proposals.

The U.S. constitution gives the conduct of foreign affairs and associated matters such as immigration to the federal government. Reforming our struggling immigration system, restoring order at the southern border, overcoming the obstacles facing those seeking asylum or refuge from oppression or starvation, being fair to immigrants brought here as children, and keeping families together when parents lack legal status, but their children born here are citizens — these challenges are for the federal government to solve, not the individual states. As Americans, we can both welcome the foreigner out of charity and respect for his or her humanity and live in a country that takes reasonable steps to secure its borders and enforce its laws for the common good.

The Most Rev. Mark E. Brennan is bishop of the Catholic Church Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

