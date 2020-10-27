My name is Marshall Wilson; I am your independent candidate for governor. I understand my candidacy presents a concern that I will “steal votes” from either the Democrat or the Republican. The simple fact is that it’s impossible for me to “steal votes” because the votes don’t belong to the parties, or to the candidates. They belong to you, the voters. If I have earned your vote, then I’ve not stolen it from anyone.
The candidates that have been provided to you by your parties are sub-par. I am a constitutional conservative, a retired U.S. Army infantry officer and a combat veteran. I am the father of nine children. I am a former missionary. The thing is, though, it’s not about me as a candidate. It’s about the message that I carry.
“We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal,” every human being from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death. That they are “endowed by their Creator,” not by their government, “with certain unalienable rights,” meaning that those rights cannot be removed from that person. They are integral to who that person is, the way that person was created. That “among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The pursuit of happiness includes the concept of private property. You have private property because you create it with an investment of yourself, your time, your effort, your capabilities, your creativity. Because you own yourself and you’ve invested yourself in creating that wealth, it belongs to you and no one has a right to take it away from you.
So, for the purpose of securing these rights, “governments are instituted among men.” That means the only valid reason for any government to exist is to uphold and defend your individual natural rights. The governments then derive their just powers “from the consent of the governed.” If we the people do not consent to how our government is functioning, the power that government exercises is unjust, and we must change it.
I’m asking you to give me a chance to change that government so that it functions according to the Constitution. As your chief executive, I will subdue the executive branch of the West Virginia state government to function according to the Constitution, to serve you better.
Now, about the election. Effectively, what you have is one candidate in one club and another candidate in another club, and neither has anything that’s good for West Virginia. All I’ve got is the Constitution. So, what I recommend is, instead of being concerned about which bad candidate from which club is going to win, why don’t you focus on the one good candidate? And, remember, it’s about the message. The message that I have is superior to anything that they have because it is America. It is liberty. It is truth, and justice, and the American way. That’s who we are. That’s what we believe.