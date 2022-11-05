The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

My roots run deep in our community. I grew up in the Westmoreland neighborhood and graduated from Vinson High School and Marshall University. My father worked a union factory job at Owens, so I know firsthand the struggles of working class families. After completing my medical training, I moved back home and joined HIMG, where I have served the community for 32 years as a physician.

I was first elected to the House of Delegates eight years ago, and I currently serve as the chairman of the Health and Human Resources Committee. Previously, I served as chair of the Committee for the Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse and was vice chairman of the Seniors, Children, and Family Issues Committee.

Matt Rohrbach is the Republican candidate for the 26th District of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

