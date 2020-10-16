I am Matt Rohrbach and I am seeking reelection to the House of Delegates 17th District. I was raised in the Westmoreland section of Huntington in a working class family. My father worked a factory job at Owens, and my mother stayed at home to raise our family. I graduated Vinson High School in 1977 before attending Marshall University for both undergraduate studies and medical school. Returning to Huntington in 1990 after completing medical training, I joined HIMG and have worked there for over 30 years. While there I have had the opportunity to care for thousands of community members. That daily contact with the community has kept me very aware of the needs and problems of our region.
I was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2014. I decided to seek public office at that time due to the epidemic of drug abuse gripping our region. This epidemic has affected every aspect of life in Huntington in a very negative fashion.
During my time in the Legislature I have devoted a great deal of my time to finding solutions to this problem. The last two years I have served as chairman of the committee on the Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse. In the last six years, I have sponsored and had passed into law 24 bills dealing with this problem.
Besides the substance abuse epidemic, the most pressing problem affecting most West Virginians is the lack of jobs. Developing a more diverse, robust economy that will allow us to advance into the 21st century economy is a must for the next Legislature. At present, I am chairing a work group in the House that has the goal of finding solutions to our jobs crisis. My work group has focused on three solutions. Making West Virginia more attractive to remote workers has been one focus. This will require not only developing better broadband statewide but a marketing program to show others what we have to offer in our state. The recently announced gift from a private donor will be instrumental in developing our remote worker program. The other main focus has centered on the changes that are occurring in our national economy due to the pandemic. The reshoring of the pharmaceutical and protective equipment industries appears to be two areas ripe for us to attract jobs into our state. Determining the requirements that will be necessary for us to be successful in recruiting these two industries has been the other two focus areas. My goal is to develop legislation that will help us accomplish these goals and improve the job market in our state. Winning the recruiting battle for the Virgin Hyperloop proves that West Virginia has a great story to tell businesses looking to start or relocate.
It has been my privilege to serve in the Legislature for the last six years. I am asking for your vote in the November election to allow me to continue working to improve the quality of life for working West Virginians.