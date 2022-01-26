I would like to elaborate on the recent actions that made securing the Nucor steel mill for Apple Grove in Mason County a reality and share some information with my neighbors.
In 1985, while I was working at the University of Kentucky as an internal medicine resident, then-Gov. Martha Layne Collins and the Kentucky General Assembly approved an incentive package that led to the development of the Toyota manufacturing facility in Georgetown. Being only a two-hour drive from Huntington, I’ve seen firsthand over the years the enormous amount of growth that has occurred in the entire bluegrass region of central Kentucky since that time.
Toyota has been a transformational investment for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. And now, nearly 40 years later, the state of West Virginia is making a similar transformative investment with Nucor that will dramatically improve the economy of our entire region.
The investment West Virginia has agreed to is structured as such that the state’s money will go toward developing the infrastructure necessary to support the building site. As many who are familiar with the site that has been selected already know, there currently is very little infrastructure to support Nucor or anybody else for that matter.
The incentive package requires Nucor to first invest $500 million in the site to become eligible for the first $125 million in state assistance with infrastructure. Only after an additional $750 million investment from Nucor will the company become eligible to receive another $150 million for infrastructure development. This state money would go to support improvements to the road, river, rail, water and sewer necessary to support a project of this magnitude, and those investments will benefit everyone in the area.
The last $40 million in state funds would become available to Nucor when a second facility for steel distribution is constructed in West Virginia, and this facility is expected to be located in the state’s Northern Panhandle. Not only will these strategic investments support the infrastructure for the Nucor facility, but they also will benefit the entire region and future facilities soon hoping to locate in this location.
As the Legislature did its due diligence on this investment, many positive facts came to light. Nucor is the largest steel manufacturing company in the United States, accounting for 25% of the total steel production. The Legislature also was attracted to the fact that the process involves mostly recycled material in the production of steel. Nucor is a Fortune 150 company with a $30 billion market capitalization. The $2.7 billion investment Nucor is making in Mason County is the largest single-dollar investment they have made since the company was founded in the 1960s. This site is expected to generate 800 full-time jobs with an average wage of $95,000 per year.
Though their existing mills produce 25% of the nation’s steel, they account for only 8% of the greenhouse emissions produced by the steel industry in the United States. The mill will account for 10% of the total power sold by Appalachian Power, which should have the effect of stabilizing everyone’s power rates. For these and many more positive reasons, I voted to support the state’s investment in the Nucor project because I firmly believe it is a wise, long-term investment in West Virginia’s economy.
I welcome Nucor to our state, and I look forward to the growth and transformation they will help usher in for our entire region.