The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Michael Graham

NBC News recently made news of its own when it was forced to retract its investigative story about “Pedro,” whom the network presented as a 16-year-old from Guatemala who got a job cleaning slaughterhouses in Kansas.

Pedro was, in fact, 21, and his story was as fake as the documents he got from the criminal network that helped him cross the border and illegally obtain a job. His employer, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI), says NBC’s gaffe shows the no-win situation for employers trying to hire immigrant workers and play by the rules — a sentiment echoed by a growing number of immigration and labor experts.

Michael Graham is the managing editor of InsideSources.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you