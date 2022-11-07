Public education in West Virginia looks and feels a little different this fall, thanks to the history-making arrival of the state’s first charter schools.
Charter schools are public schools that operate with greater flexibility than traditional schools. They offer all families, regardless of income, a choice in which schools to send their children. While affluent families have long been able to move into neighborhoods that boast high-quality public schools or send their children to expensive private schools, lower-income families are often stuck with their neighborhood school, regardless of the quality of education it provides.
Encouragingly, when West Virginia officials passed House Bill 206 in 2019, they created a new system that allowed for the creation of charter schools for the first time in the state’s history. This year, there are four new public charter schools overseen by the West Virginia Professional Charter Board, whose primary goal is to ensure that each school provides a quality education to its students. (Charter schools that don’t may be put on probationary status or closed.) And under this new law, the state may authorize an additional 10 schools every three years beginning in 2023.
To be sure, these four schools represent a small fraction of West Virginia’s roughly 750 K-12 schools, but they represent a sea change for the 1,500 students who chose to attend them.
And following on the awful NAEP scores recently released, it is good news that should be celebrated. Despite political backlash to public charter schools and hostility from the Biden administration, research suggests that greater choice in educational options, and charter schools specifically, benefit students. A new study released by our organization earlier this year found that as charter school enrollment share increases in a metropolitan area, so does the average math achievement of poor, Black, and Hispanic students. Racial and socioeconomic gaps in student achievement narrow as charter enrollment share rises, as well.
Similarly, a 2013 study by the Center for Research on Education Outcomes at Stanford University found that the average charter school student gained an additional 8 days of reading instruction compared to his or her public school peers. For students from poor households, charters boosted achievement in both math and reading.
And additional rigorous academic studies have shown that the competition created by charter schools even has positive “spillover effects,” which extend to students who remain in traditional schools, which include higher test scores, especially in math. The bottom line: Charter schools are a rising tide that lifts all educational boats.
Still, if the experiences of other states are any indication of West Virginia’s future, the fight is long from over. For example, in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy recently blocked the expansion of charters in the state, and in Washington state, the Washington Education Association tried to get the state supreme court to declare charters unconstitutional. Unsurprisingly, the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers adamantly opposed an earlier version of HB 206. Union president Fred Albert encouraged members to call Governor Jim Justice to “tell him charter schools ... aren’t the solutions to raising student achievement,” and the teachers unions eventually called for a strike — the second in as many years — to protest the push for school choice.
These developments have shown us that progress can be halted or even reversed, and the passage of HB 206 is only the beginning of the quest for equitable education. That’s why all West Virginians who truly care about providing all students with access to a high-quality public education must be ready to fight for the public schools that all children deserve.
Michael J. Petrilli and Nathaniel Grossman are president and editorial and program associate at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, respectively.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.