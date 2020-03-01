The recent Herald-Dispatch editorial, “Market forces cause big problems for small hospitals,” was well done in outlining the huge economic challenges hospitals are facing not only in West Virginia, but across our country.
Health care providers here in the Mountain State face incredible pressures, which make us vulnerable. For example, the inflation rate is rising at nearly three times the rate of health care payer reimbursement. Looking further into the operating margins of hospitals and the struggles among physician practices within our state, it becomes clear that all of us in the healthcare industry are extremely fragile. For example, if the federal 340B program, which provides outpatient drugs at significantly reduced prices, was ever eliminated, virtually every not-for-profit hospital in West Virginia would have annual operating losses.
The editorial gave this general prediction: “Some health systems will grow while others cut back or go out of business. Huntington has a safety cushion with the presence of the medical school and the pharmacy school at Marshall University. As consolidations and closures continue, Huntington, Charleston and Morgantown could see growth while other communities adapt or lose what they have.”
I would caution that the concept of a “safety cushion” does not exist. The closure of smaller hospitals within West Virginia and across the river in Kentucky actually puts more pressure on these communities and will require an expansion of the “safety net role” we already fulfill. At Mountain Health Network, as part of that role, our emergency rooms are open and available 24/7 to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. We are also required to accept governmental payers, like Medicaid and PEIA — even though they do not always cover the costs of providing care — while still creating competitive pricing to compare with entities that do not have the same responsibilities.
Seeing a growth in patient volume as a result of these closures absent costs being covered will not strengthen our existing health care systems. For Mountain Health Network, 81% of the patients we serve are in a payer arrangement that does not cover our costs. Additionally, we are penalized under the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital program because we also serve Kentucky and Ohio Medicaid beneficiaries. This results in millions of state dollars in reimbursement for this population being unequally diverted to other hospitals in West Virginia. We are working with elected officials to improve how this program works.
Academic medical center (AMC) relationships, such as ours, require a significant investment. While this partnership is extremely valuable in supporting our mission and our community, it must generate enough income to be sustainable. Recently a Philadelphia-based AMC and safety-net hospital had to close its doors after more than 170 years because it was losing millions of dollars each month. As I said, there is no “safety cushion.”
I am encouraged that these challenges around the state have finally received the attention they deserve. There is now recognition by our state leadership that this is truly a social issue, and not just a problem that physicians and hospitals can solve on our own. It will take all of us participating and contributing to a solution. There is no doubt that these are very delicate and challenging times for the health care industry, at a time when everyone demands more.