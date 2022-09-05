The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Broadband expansion and world-class internet connectivity are crucial elements to a growing and prosperous West Virginia. Accordingly, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature are devoting significant resources and incredible focus toward realizing the goal of internet for all West Virginians.

To achieve this worthy objective, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) has created and is aggressively implementing the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan. The plan includes programs and projects that will dramatically improve internet connectivity throughout our state. West Virginia’s plan has already received widespread national acclaim. In fact, West Virginia was among the first four states in the nation to receive approval for the Capital Projects Fund, a program directed by the U.S. Treasury. While federal funding for broadband has reached historic levels, it is not unlimited. The WVDED plan thoughtfully incorporates funding from federal, state, local, and private partners to direct funding to the areas that need it most.

Mitch B. Carmichael is cabinet secretary of the W.Va. Department of Economic Development.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you