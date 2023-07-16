Cabell County has actively been working on the state-mandated re-addressing project for the last few years and as we draw to a close, the residents affected in the last few ZIP codes should be receiving their letters before long. The county anticipates the last of the affected addresses will be in the hands of the United States Postal Service by the end of July. Once they have approved of the changes, we will be sending out the letters to residents notifying them of their new addresses.
As previously mentioned, this was a state-mandated change to every address statewide to give every location a “city style” address under Chapter 24E, Article 1 of the West Virginia State Code. There are many advantages to this style; the biggest advantage is enhancing the safety of the citizens, ensuring every address is accurate and recorded in an effort to expedite the response of first responders. Removing duplicate road names and numeric address that in most cases were out of chronological order was an added benefit as well. From an emergency standpoint, we wanted to ensure there was no confusion on which Elm Street first responders were going to and that the numbers were in the correct order, reducing the time it took them to locate the specific address. With this new style of addressing, one address point can be every 5.28 feet, with even addresses on the right side and odd addresses on the left side of the road. With this mathematical formula, responders will immediately know an address of 1000 is going to be exactly one mile out a specific road and on the right-hand side.
