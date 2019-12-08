Mr. (Dave) Peyton fails to understand the distinction between social welfare and socialism, based on his recent column.
Socialism is an economic system wherein the government controls the means of production and distribution of goods. The private sector is either very small or non-existent. Current socialist states include the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Laos.
Some historical examples include the former Soviet Union and Germany under the National Socialist German Workers’ Party — known to most people under its abbreviated names, the NASDP or Nazi Party. As you can see from the foregoing list of socialist states, socialism requires a totalitarian or authoritarian form of government in order to impose collectivization and central planning upon a country’s citizenry.
In contrast, capitalism is an economic system wherein the private sector owns the means of production, which is based on the forces of supply and demand for goods and services in a free market rather than centralized planning from the head of government. Nevertheless, the private ownership of the means of production is not without some necessary regulation and it does not mean that the government is precluded from engaging in public works projects for the common good.
Mr. Peyton is not the only person to confuse or conflate socialism with social welfare. It has become a common trend. America’s social safety net — Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid among other programs — does not equate to socialism.
A social safety net is vital in any capitalist economy. While capitalism allows for equality of opportunity, it does not provide equality with respect to outcomes for the public at-large. Therefore, a social safety net is required.
Contrary to Mr. Peyton’s statement that Denmark is a socialist utopia, Denmark is a capitalist country with robust social programs. None of the Scandinavian countries frequently cited as socialist countries are actually socialist. All have strong social welfare programs which are funded by their capitalist economic systems.
In fact, Danish Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen recently stated “Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy.”
Addressing another of Mr. Peyton’s arguments, the Preamble to the Constitution is nothing more than an outline of why groups of individuals come together to create a government in the first instance — to provide for the general welfare. To suggest that the Constitution’s Preamble was a clarion call for socialism is to read something that is simply not there. The Framers shared the views of the prominent Enlightenment thinkers such as Locke and Montesquieu and Adam Smith.
Adam Smith — sometimes referred to as the father of capitalism — published The Wealth of Nations in 1776.
His influence on the Framers is evident in the numerous provision in both the Constitution and later in the Bill of Rights to the sanctity and importance of private property — real, personal, and intellectual.
All of this is not to say that capitalism does not have its flaws. We have seen what happens when capitalism is left completely unchecked. However, capitalism has also allowed individuals to use the wealth they have accumulated to endow museums, libraries, hospitals, and many other institutions that have increased the well-being and general welfare of society. Moreover, capitalism has led to great innovation and technological advancements that could not have otherwise occurred in a socialist economy. Capitalist countries also provide the food, products, services, and funds to aid poorer countries in times of need, such as natural disasters.
Socialism has never been successful. It has only lead to barbarity and utter economic stagnation. Mao’s China, Fidel’s Cuba, Stalin’s Russia, Hitler’s Germany, and Chavez’s Venezuela must not be forgotten whenever the “merits” of socialism are mentioned in the public discourse.