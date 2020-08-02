With the passage of the HEROES Act, $400 million was dedicated to assist states in meeting the challenges of securing the vote during the current viral pandemic. Funds were allocated based on need from estimates submitted by respective states with a percentage of matching funds required.
During a recent hearing of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, more funding was recommended of $3.6 billion, a sum calculated by the Brennan Center for Justice.
The funds would further ensure that states can go the distance to secure a safe and accountable election, to complete necessary steps to protect the health of voters and poll workers from potential exposure to COVID-19, address availability, security and counting of absentee ballots, expand online voter registration and same day registration, require states to increase early voting periods, add polling places, workers and more voting machines, increase voter education, counter voter manipulation and increase cybersecurity.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was one of several who gave testimony at the election preparations hearing. West Virginia has an excellent reputation for election operations and received praise.
West Virginia already has online voter registration (sos.wv.gov), e-voting for citizens who are currently residing out of the country, and a substantial early voting period. West Virginia doesn’t require the tedious extra step of witnessing or notarization of absentee ballots as there is a signature matching system in place (per the NCSL there are 10 states that do require notarized or witnessed signatures).
West Virginia has around half of the funds received from the HEROES Act that remain to be spent. Yet, after viewing the entire hearing (senate.gov), the evident voting disparities among states, the need to prevent foreign and malicious interference in our elections, the right of voters to have easy access to an absentee ballot if they fear voting in person, among other factors, made a case for the additional funding.
The administration of an extra $3.6 billion to secure the vote would be particularly justified if tied to Bill H.R. 4, the “Voting Rights Advancement Act,” which passed the House in December 2019 but has yet to be taken up by the Senate.
The bill is being renamed in honor of the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis to the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”
Rep. Lewis was severely beaten and gassed along with others who peacefully marched on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Though 55 years have passed, that Bloody Sunday is still being reenacted.
Without the restoration of Section 5 and enhancement of the original Voting Rights Act of 1965, previously contested in “Shelby County vs Holder” in 2013, compromised voters will continue to have little but personal recourse against what are clear and obvious voting inequities.
The passage of this bill should be clearly bound to any additional funds needed to secure the 2020 general election.
The Senate must pass and support the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” and any and all funding deemed necessary to secure the enactment of a safe and accountable election in November and beyond. Seizing the opportunity to make things right now is the just choice.