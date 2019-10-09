It’s time to end the ridiculous political theater surrounding Ohio’s controversial voter “purge” process that has wiped out 462,000 voter registrations across our state just this year.
As we approach the 2020 presidential election, surely we all can agree that our republic is best served when all citizens take time to elect our leaders and make decisions on important issues such as school levies. It’s also true that we want to ensure everyone votes just once in their proper place based on an accurate registration.
Unfortunately, managing elections with common sense and within compliance of all state and federal laws continues to become more and more complex, largely due to meddling politicians who often are trying to tilt the playing field to their perceived advantage.
One such law is Ohio’s requirement that voters who miss two consecutive federal elections must be removed from registration lists if they don’t vote within four years or fail to respond to notices from their board of elections. In reality, it’s not quite that simple, but we won’t belabor the details that really should become irrelevant.
Nor will we debate the political spins both conservatives and liberals constantly scream about unfounded fears of voter fraud and disenfranchisement of people who already don’t vote.
The simple reality is we live in the year 2019, a time when the state of Ohio maintains multiple databases with current information on all of us. The state already likely knows if we’ve moved within the last 12 months.
Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose, of Hudson, understands the current law forcing him to remove voters is a gigantic government failure. Not only did he keep more than 40,000 registrations from being cut by openly sharing a list of planned cancellations, he’s also calling for sensible reforms.
LaRose wants lawmakers to approve a new process in which citizens could more easily update their registrations when they interact with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a place just about everyone visits within six years. Ohio already gets notified of address changes submitted to the U.S. Postal Service. Death certificates also are tracked.
Using the BMV and possibly other state databases such as annual tax filings would go a long way to ensuring voter registration records are more accurate, which then removes any need to cancel registrations just because people don’t vote.
State Sens. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, and Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, introduced the Voter Verification and Registration bill in August in partnership with LaRose.
Now it’s time for lawmakers to debate, improve and approve this legislation before the 2020 election.
In the meantime, let’s all remember democracy can’t be a spectator sport. If you’re not sure you’re registered for the upcoming Nov. 5 election, check your registration online.
We all must work against bullying
In the 1980s, bullying involved never-ending name-calling, passing mean notes and the occasional de-pantsing of a boy in front of the girls. But back then the public humiliation pretty much ended with the school day, as there was no longer a receptive audience.
Fast-forward to present and bullying takes on a whole meaning and stretches into 24/7 cyberspace where some go to impress peer groups, uphold reputations or reinforce social hierarchies.
Nationwide 20% of students ages 12-18 have experienced bullying — 15% of whom were bullied online or in text, according to the National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice. In fact, research from stopbullying.gov indicates that 60% of middle schoolers say they have been bullied — the majority either verbally and socially.
Of those surveyed, the most common forms of bullying involved being called names (44.2%), teasing (43.3%) and having rumors or lies spread (36.3%).
Pushing or shoving accounted for 32.4%, and 29.2% reported they had been hit, slapped or kicked. Twenty-eight and a half percent of respondents said they were left out; 27.4% were threatened; 27.3% had their belongings stolen; and 23.7% had sexual comments or gestures directed at them. Slightly less than 10% reported email or blogging complaints.
October is National Bullying Prevention Month and it is time for all people to work toward ending hatred, racism, homophobia and sexism not just in classrooms but in the broader community by raising awareness of the prevalence and impact bullying has on us all. ...