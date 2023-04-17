The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Wall Street Journal published this editorial on April 6. It was distributed by the Associated Press.

Americans are heading into a holiday weekend and the press is preoccupied with President Trump’s legal travails, so naturally the Biden Administration on Thursday afternoon dumped its review of the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Americans are unlikely to fall for 12 pages of narrative gaslighting, and the buck for that dark episode stops with President Biden.

