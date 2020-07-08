This editorial appeared in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The Washington Post recently published a story claiming the old adage that “money can’t buy happiness” might be wrong, citing a new study linking higher incomes to increasing happiness, especially in recent decades.
The story was reprinted in the Thursday edition of the Gazette-Mail. In that same edition was a story on the death of Jack Whittaker, 73, the West Virginian who won a total of $113 million (after taxes) in a 2002 lottery jackpot.
Whittaker, who already had an estimated worth of $17 million, frequently made local and even national headlines in the years after the windfall, and it wasn’t for all of the good he did with the money — like buying the woman who sold him the ticket a house and a car, or donating 10% of the winnings to churches in the southern part of the state.
Whittaker had a total of nearly $800,000 stolen from him on two occasions at a strip joint in Cross Lanes. In 2004, his granddaughter’s boyfriend died of a drug overdose at Whittaker’s Putnam County home. That same year, his granddaughter, whom Whittaker gave a $2,000 weekly allowance, was found dead at a friend’s house. The cause of death was never determined, but she had struggled with substance abuse and a toxicology report found cocaine and methamphetamine in her system.
Whittaker had a series of other problems, such as lawsuits from casino employees alleging harassment and some storm clouds around alleged gambling debts.
After 42 years of marriage, his wife filed for divorce in 2008, which became a protracted mess centered on Whittaker’s wealth. Whittaker later told ABC News he didn’t like the man he had become and said he had lost everything that actually meant something to him. In more than one interview, Whittaker said he wished he had torn up the winning ticket, instead of claiming it.
A year before Whittaker’s big win, less than 70 miles down Interstate 64, David Edwards, of Ashland, Kentucky, brought home $25 million as part of a lotto jackpot split. Edwards, who was down-and-out with a criminal record before hitting it big, went on a spree of spending — a mansion in Florida, cars, statues — and hard living that left him broke within five years. He and his wife eventually divorced. After numerous health problems, he died in 2013 at age 58 in Hospice care in his hometown, alone and without a cent to his name.
Maybe someone like Edwards wasn’t built to handle such a large infusion of money all at once. The cash didn’t give him a new life, it just amplified the troubled existence he was already living. ...
So, does money buy happiness? In the cases of Edwards and Whittaker, no. It was complicit in two tragedies, instead.
Really, the question depends on the individual. Because of systemic inequalities in America, there are those who never have a shot at a livable income and the piece of mind, if not happiness, that brings. They are more likely to be less happy because of what those circumstances mean in terms of everyday living — less access to affordable health care, decent housing, a good education and so on.
But even those who have all of the opportunities in the world at their feet won’t be happy if they’re not grateful for what they have, or if they measure challenges or character flaws as things money can solve. Their lives might be easier, but they won’t be happier.
Everyone could always do with a little more, but it’s what you do with it — and how you view it in relation to yourself — that counts.