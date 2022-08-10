The Charleston Gazette- Mail published this editorial on Tuesday:
For years conservative lawmakers and lobbyists wanted an intermediate court of appeals in West Virginia, despite the argument from attorneys and judges that it was an unnecessary level of bureaucracy in a state with less than 2 million residents.
With a Republican supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature, West Virginia finally got the appeals court it apparently so desperately needed. Now, with the new court set to hear its first case, Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to bypass it completely.
At issue is the state’s new school voucher law, known as the Hope Scholarship, which would provide around $4,300 in public funds per K-12 student to help pay for a nearly unlimited variety of alternatives to public school. Proponents of public education have reasonably argued that schools in West Virginia are already underfunded and moving public money away from public education is the last thing that should happen. Vouchers could end up hurting public schools twice, because funding for public schools is determined by enrollment. If enrollment drops because significant numbers of students are using the Hope Scholarship, funding sinks even more.
A lawsuit was filed in January seeking to end the voucher program and Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit issued a permanent injunction last month, ruling that a lack of public oversight and no compelling reason for the government to fund the Hope Scholarship makes it unconstitutional.
Enter the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals. Or, perhaps not.
Morrisey sought an immediate stay of the injunction in the new Intermediate Court but was denied. Now, he wants to skip the Intermediate Court entirely and have the West Virginia Supreme Court hear the case.
His reasoning makes sense. Morrisey argues that there are people depending on this scholarship for the school year beginning this month. The first round of funds for the 2,000 to 4,000 students estimated to receive vouchers is supposed to roll out on Aug. 15. That looks unlikely at the moment.
Another round of funding is scheduled to be disbursed starting Jan. 15, 2023. Morrisey argued even that deadline might be endangered by a lengthy appeals process. Parents and students will be left in the lurch if this isn’t resolved immediately, he said. The plaintiffs’ attorney argues that parents maybe should’ve braced for this, considering a legal challenge was filed nearly eight months ago.
In multiple editorials opposing the establishment of an appeals court over several years, we argued that it is designed to slow litigation against corporate interests and financially starve out plaintiffs lacking deep pockets. The Legislature, showing its typical lack of foresight of how the court might adversely affect other interests, eventually passed the bill establishing the court anyway.
Taxpayers are funding this new court that was deemed essential. Why should Morrisey get to hop over it? Lots of people involved in civil litigation are in a hurry. For many, it costs a small fortune to pursue what they think is right under the law. Do they get to go around the appellate court, too?
Justices on the Supreme Court should consider what type of message it sends if they take the first case in the history of the appellate court out of that court’s hands. This also should serve as an example of those who were dead set on establishing an appeals court to be careful what they wish for.