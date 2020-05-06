As many experts have noted, as stay-at-home orders were put in place across much of the country, reports of child abuse have plummeted.
That would appear, as many have said, to be a good thing, until considering that almost all child abuse is reported by school teachers, law enforcement, public witnesses or other authorities — people at-risk children are not coming in contact with as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, often trapped with their abuser.
The Washington Post reported the heartbreaking result is that most children who are in a situation of abuse or neglect aren’t getting help or intervention until they’ve been injured so badly that they require hospitalization.
As The Post reported, the most recent federal data showed there were 4.3 million referrals to child protective services filed in the United States in 2018. More than 20% of those started with a report from a teacher, seeing or picking up on signs of abuse or neglect in interactions with the child.
That same data revealed that, in about 80% of those 4.3 million cases, the abuser was the child’s parent. So, family members are unlikely to report abuse, and the people who report it more than any other group no longer are interacting with these children on a daily basis.
More children, usually older, are starting to report abuse themselves, either online or by calling a hotline when they are able, according to The Post. But relying on children to self-report doesn’t solve the problem, as many children don’t have a way to let authorities know what is going on, even if they understand what is happening is wrong. And even those with a phone or computer access might have trouble filing a report while in the same house as their abuser.
It’s sad that a side-effect of more time at home for some children means their health and safety are in greater danger. It also shows how much the United States relies on teachers to go beyond merely teaching their students. And it shows the need for another solution.
Almost all schools in the country are shut down for the rest of the year, and there’s no solid picture yet of what reopening in the fall will look like. That’s too long to allow heightened abuse and neglect to continue.
Obviously, we appeal to all parents to raise their children with compassion and care, and to think before raising a voice, let alone a hand, to a child. Beyond that, the situation demands more vigilance from communities everywhere.
Family members who know of an abusive situation need to report it. Friends and neighbors need to let child protective services or law enforcement know if they suspect abuse or neglect.
Everyone must be more aware of what is happening around them, because it’s up to communities to make a difference during this difficult time.