The Youngstown Vindicator published this editorial on Dec. 31, 2022. It was distributed by the Associated Press.
Each year on Jan. 1, most of us find ourselves looking forward with great anticipation to what the new year might bring.
We are hopeful for things such as good health, exciting adventures, great love or newfound wealth and prosperity.
It’s that hope for quick wealth and prosperity that has us most concerned this New Year’s holiday. That’s because, beginning today, sports betting is legal in Ohio. While we do acknowledge that some of the gambling revenue is set to go to a good cause — to the Ohio Sports Gaming Profit Veterans Fund — the dangers of gaming also are very, very real.
Ohio House Bill 29 takes effect today allowing legalized and regulated sports gaming in our state either through licensed operators of online sportsbooks or through brick-and-mortar establishments.
The bill set a licensing and regulatory framework and created the Ohio sports gaming lottery that will be operated through terminals at certain liquor-permit establishments.
Indeed, the concept has been highly anticipated by sports fans and those who like to dabble in gambling.
Sure, it can bring a thrill and some quick cash, but we caution that sports betting also can be dangerous and quickly spiral out of control, particularly for compulsive gamblers.
On this New Year’s Day, we urge those of you who might want to take advantage of Ohio’s new gaming law to include realistic personal spending limits in your list of resolutions for 2023. And stick to it.
That’s critical, especially since gambling now will be accessible so easily here in our valley.
Approval was granted for sports gaming at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, and several other Valley businesses have received approval for sports betting kiosks.
Also, Phantom Fireworks Inc. has received a provisional license from the state to operate as a local sports gaming proprietor. The Youngstown-based fireworks distributor wants to operate a sports book location at downtown Youngstown’s Covelli Centre.
Undeniably, it all sounds very exciting for Ohio and for our region. And indeed, it is.
Many wonder how will it change our Valley in the long run? Perhaps more importantly, we ask will it take needed money out of the pockets of residents whose compulsiveness makes it difficult to walk away.
Gambling addiction counselors and experts advise compulsive gamblers to talk to their health care provider or seek help from a mental health professional.
The Mayo Clinic offers these recovery skills that may help resist urges of compulsive gambling. Please read them and, on this New Year’s Day, if you face gambling addiction, vow not even to start.
Stay focused on your No. 1 goal: Not to gamble.
Tell yourself it’s too risky to gamble at all. One bet typically leads to another and another.
Give yourself permission to ask for help, as sheer will power isn’t enough to overcome compulsive gambling. Ask a family member or friend to encourage you to follow your treatment plan.
Recognize and then avoid situations that trigger your urge to bet.
Family members of people with a compulsive gambling problem may benefit from counseling, even if the gambler is unwilling to participate in therapy.
If you think you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential 24/7 hotline and text line at 1-800-522-4700. Also, Ohio for Responsible Gambling offers help. It can be reached online at www.ohio.gov/responsible-gambling or by calling 1-800-589-9966. Make this new year a good one. Please be smart and be cautious.