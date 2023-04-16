The Bluefield Daily Telegraph published this editorial on April 5. It was distributed by the Associated Press.
Beginning in 2024, residents of the Mountain State will only have to pass a vehicle inspection once every two years. The change will likely be popular with motorists, but also means that vehicles on the road with a safety issue may not immediately get fixed.
Senate Bill 254, which rolled back vehicle inspections to once every two years, passed the Senate 23-5, but then stalled in the House Finance Committee. At that point it was believed the legislation was dead.
However, the provision was then rolled into House Bill 2310, which gives the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate. That bill also included a provision that read, “The Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police shall require that every motor vehicle, trailer, semitrailer, and pole trailer registered in this state be inspected once every two years and that an official certificate of inspection and approval be obtained for each vehicle: Provided, That the amendments made to this subsection during the 2023 regular session of the Legislature shall become effective on January 1, 2024.”
Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill into law last month. As a result, the annual inspection requirement ends on Jan. 1, 2024. At that point, vehicle inspections will be required only once every two years.
The bill does increase the maximum fee for an inspection to $19 to account for inflation.
West Virginia is one of only 11 states that currently require an annual inspection of passenger vehicles. Come Jan. 1, 2024, only 10 states will require the yearly inspection.
While many will certainly celebrate the news of vehicle inspections no longer being an annual requirement in the Mountain State, there were certainly valid arguments for retaining the yearly inspection.
For starters it helped to ensure that older vehicles that may have issues were kept in working order. Without a yearly inspection, a vehicle with a safety issue may now not get fixed until the next inspection is required.
Of course, most residents will likely be pleased with the change.
Still it is important to remember that the new law doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024. So if your vehicle inspection is due this year, you will need to complete the process.
