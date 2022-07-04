The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on July 1:
Carbon capture storage — technology that removes carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal and stores it underground or converts it into other products — has long been hailed as the savior of the coal industry in West Virginia.
Unfortunately, the length of time it has been discussed is part of the problem.
The biggest obstacle to functioning carbon capture technology in the early days was its cost. In the intervening years, cheaper natural gas and the emergence of more efficient, less expensive and cleaner renewables have cut into coal’s market. Energy companies have, for the most part, shifted accordingly for economic reasons, with lower emissions as an added bonus. But carbon capture has remained too expensive to effectively implement.
Appalachian Power President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Beam said as much to the West Virginia Public Energy Authority at the agency’s June meeting.
Appalachian Power tried to make a carbon capture project work at its Mountaineer coal plant in Mason County from 2009 to 2011. Even with federal funding, Beam said Appalachian Power lost a large amount of money on the project.
“So we’re not willing, I don’t think, to take on another one,” he said.
Beam said what carbon capture needs is a breakthrough in the technology.
“Somebody’s going to have to prove that it works,” he told the energy authority.
In other words, all coal needs is a miracle.
The technology has been there for a long time with no eureka moment. And when it costs up to $1 billion to outfit a plant for carbon capture and storage, that’s a hefty price tag for a feasibility study. The government continues to fund projects and studies on carbon capture, so it’s possible something might come of it, but it has a long way to go.
Coal is still part of the country’s energy mix, though it has been dwindling for a long time. It will still be needed for manufacturing, too. But it’s become very expensive as a fuel for producing energy and is the dirtiest of options.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency can only do so much in setting emission standards for burning coal, but it’s hard to tell whether that will do much to stop the industry’s steady fall. The Trump administration rolled back emissions and pollution standards, as did the West Virginia Legislature (which also lowered the severance tax on steam coal), with the idea such measures would boost the coal industry.
It hasn’t worked, mainly because coal isn’t economically competitive. Energy companies are moving on.
West Virginia should be focusing on mine reclamation efforts and expanding the state’s economy beyond an extraction industry that is outdated, expensive and harmful to its workers and the environment.