The following editorial appeared in Friday’s Japan News-Yomiuri:
The question of whether the monopoly of internet search services that are an integral part of our lives is putting consumers at a disadvantage will be contested in court.
The U.S. Justice Department has filed a suit against Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it has impeded competition by various means to protect its monopoly in the online search market.
This is the first time in about 20 years that the Justice Department has filed a full-fledged antitrust lawsuit against a U.S. information technology firm, since the case against Microsoft in 1998. The U.S. authorities have been seen to be cautious about regulating the giant IT companies known as GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon). But this can be said to be a major change in policy.
In the past, major companies have been found in court to have violated antitrust law and have received correction orders or orders to split up their businesses.
It is hoped that the actual situation surrounding this monopoly will be clarified and fair competition will be maintained.
According to the lawsuit, Google has concluded contracts that prohibit manufacturers of smartphones equipped with Google’s operating system and others from pre-installing any search services other than Google’s.
Google reportedly paid up to about 1.3 trillion yen a year to Apple, which is a rival firm in terms of OS and has about a 60% share of the smartphone market in the United States, asking Apple to introduce Google’s search function.
Google’s share of online search services in the United States is about 90%. In exchange for making the services free, the company collects a huge amount of information such as users’ ages and browsing history, and then uses that information to distribute digital advertisements and makes huge profits. It is unclear how the advertising rates are determined.
On the internet, the more data a company collects, the more useful services it can develop, and the more likely it is that it will be able to “lock in” more users. There are also deep-rooted concerns about the handling of personal information.
It would be a serious problem if the options were limited and the relatively high advertising costs were indirectly passed on to consumers.
Google intends to wage an all-out battle in court, saying that people choose to use its services on their own. As long as it argues against the authorities, Google must dispel such concerns from users by providing thorough explanations and making its digital advertising fees transparent.
The European Union has taken the lead in regulating U.S. IT giants. Since 2017, Google has been fined a total of more than 1 trillion yen for violating the EU’s competition law.
In Japan, cases of GAFA “bullying subcontractors” by using their stronger position have also been pointed out. Therefore, next spring, a new law will come into force requiring them to provide their annual reports on transactions.
IT companies operate around the world. The Japanese government should closely monitor the outcome of the lawsuit in the United States and seek international cooperation in regulating them.