The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Feb. 22:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Looney Bin, is furious that President Joe Biden was in war-torn Ukraine on Monday, instead of in the United States for Presidents Day.
Did you know Monday was Presidents Day? Did you have any big plans, or did you only figure it out after noticing banks were closed and the mail didn’t run?
Why was Biden in a country invaded by a hostile foreign superpower whose mad king is threatening to use nukes when he could’ve been in Scranton, Pennsylvania, taking advantage of Guitar Center’s crazy holiday deals?
MTG, whom, let’s not forget, is a conspiracy theorist holding power no such person should ever have thanks to Kevin McCarthy’s willingness to do anything to be House speaker, is always fuming about something. Typically, it’s several somethings that shift every 15 minutes. Greene’s social media feed looks like a non sequitur manifesto one finds in the secluded cabin of someone like the Unabomber.
One of her more recent suggestions is that the United States get a “divorce,” separating into two nations made up of states controlled by Republican politicians and those controlled by Democrats. Readers might recall the nation tried something similar not all that long ago when looking at the grand scale of history, the Civil War, in which about 600,000 people were killed. Secession and war aren’t necessarily the same thing, although they certainly were in the 1860s, when the South thought owning people and using them as free labor was OK and worth killing other Americans over. They lost.
It’s a bit weird that a sitting member of Congress thinks the United States should dissolve. It kind of goes against the whole “United” part of the United States. Also, forming separate countries based on political alignments isn’t as easy as it sounds. People who say they’re red or blue have more complex ideologies than what fits in a tweet, and, eventually, there would be factions in these new nations arguing with each other. Not to mention a lot of red states would be devastated economically. Anti-transgender legislation might feed the anger in the soul but it doesn’t put actual food on the table or help people pay their bills.
Normally, this kind of talk wouldn’t be worth mentioning. But remember, MTG is a member of Congress, and she’s got Speaker McCarthy heeled on a leash.
So, we think every member of West Virginia’s congressional delegation should publicly state whether they stand with the idea of dissolving the United States and forming new nations based on the political parties in power. It’s kind of a stupid question, but it was necessitated by the stupid musings of a stupid person who is stupidly powerful.
Yea or nay, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.? How about you, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.? Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., what say you? Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., any thoughts? This should be an easy one, but, in deference to Mooney, who accidentally drove to West Virginia from Maryland one day and got elected to Congress (and hasn’t been in the state much since), we’ll remind everyone that the Mountain State was formed in 1863 to fight against Virginia’s traitorous secession from the Union.
We promise these West Virginians in Congress that they’ll never get an easier question from us. No tricks.
Do you stand with MTG or not?