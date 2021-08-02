The Bluefield Daily Telegraph published this editorial on July 27:
The Democratic-controlled Congress is doling out unprecedented amounts of money to the states, and it’s happening so quickly that it is difficult to keep track of who is getting what and where all of this money is actually going to.
That’s why West Virginia State Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is now trying to find out if any of the federal stimulus dollars coming out of Washington can be put to good use addressing a very specific problem in southern West Virginia.
Swope is looking for an answer on whether funding from the so-called American Rescue Plan can be used to help with the removal of abandoned, dilapidated and condemned structures across the region and state. Locally, it is estimated that McDowell County alone has between 5,000 to 8,000 abandoned structures that need to be demolished.
A recent study from West Virginia University found that it could cost as much as $500 million to remove all of the abandoned and dilapidated structures that can be found across the state.
Legislation recently introduced by Swope, and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice, authorizes the state Department of Environmental Protection to develop the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program. However, funding must still be found to assist with the removal of dilapidated structures across the region and state.
“Hopefully some of the federal stimulus money going out can be applied to this,” Swope said in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph. “The federal government is sending a significant amount of stimulus money to every city and every county. It’s not clear if demolition of properties is eligible for that. I want to get that clarified.”
Swope says he also has reached out to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for a clarification on whether the federal dollars can be used to assist with demolitions.
Unfortunately, there is still some confusion surrounding what the federal stimulus dollars can and can’t be used for. And some of the guidelines that have been released to the cities, towns and counties contains wording that is somewhat vague.
It is our hope that Swope can get a clarification on the demolition question soon, as there are many abandoned, dilapidated and condemned structures — some of which pose a threat to public safety — that can be found across the region and the state.
