The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on July 8:
The Republican supermajority that controls both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature was warned against pushing through some of the most broad and vague charter school and voucher programs in the country during the 2021 session.
A lot of the pushback came from Democrats, public school officials and teacher unions, who didn’t want money diverted from public education to fund some of those initiatives. But there also was criticism from national lobbies that support charters and vouchers, with some even disavowing what the Legislature concocted because they deemed it so irresponsible.
Republicans in the Legislature forged ahead anyway and, for now, it has come back to bite them.
Wednesday, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit cited lack of public accountability and oversight as part of her reason for permanently striking down the voucher program, known as the Hope Scholarship. The program would have provided up to $4,300 per student in public funds to spend on a nearly unlimited variety of alternatives to public school, such as religious or secular private schools and homeschooling.
Those students wouldn’t have to meet the same benchmarks as public school students in areas like standardized testing and graduation requirements. That would make it difficult to measure how well students benefiting from the Hope Scholarship are progressing in their education.
The crux of Tabit’s ruling is that the program runs counter to the state constitution because it diverts public school funds without a compelling government interest. She also shot down argument that the Legislature is allowed to experiment to meet standards in the constitution calling for moral and intellectual achievement, because there isn’t any public accountability to prove that’s what the Hope Scholarship does.
Those in favor of the program were obviously dismayed with the ruling. With anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 students signed up for the Hope Scholarship and schools across the state scheduled to open next month, parents feel like their children have been left in a lurch.
That’s an understandable complaint and unfortunate situation, but one that could have been avoided had the Legislature heeded concerns raised during the 2021 session about the loose regulations in the bill.
Proponents of the Hope Scholarship, including Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, say they will appeal the ruling to the West Virginia Supreme Court.
Tabit got this right, but it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing in the world if she’s overruled by the mostly conservative Supreme Court. Interpreting the constitution can be highly subjective in some areas, even when a case appears straightforward.