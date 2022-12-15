The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Dec. 14:
Last week, West Virginia Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Resources over the alarming shortage of Child Protective Services workers in West Virginia, especially in his district.
Trump’s office also sent the letter to several West Virginia news outlets, including the Gazette-Mail.
Problems with the West Virginia foster care system and state Child Protective Services — mostly centering around too many children in the system with not enough places to go and government services understaffed and overrun — have been at a well-documented crisis point for years.
Trump’s eyes seem to have been opened by recent information he said he received showing Morgan County doesn’t have a single CPS worker stationed there, that a solitary CPS worker in Berkeley County is handling more than 230 open abuse and neglect cases and that the counties, along with Jefferson County, have a high number of court cases that were brought by law enforcement or school officials because the DHHR had not made referrals, even though a child’s life might have been in danger.
It doesn’t help that about 33% of CPS jobs in West Virginia are vacant.
The DHHR is undergoing restructuring, but it’s not exactly clear how the problem regarding foster children and CPS will or can be resolved.
In the regular legislative session, a bill to establish a centralized system that connects incident reports to alert state officials to a pattern of abuse or neglect of foster children, along with a 15% raise for CPS workers and other initiatives, was gutted by Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.
The DHHR went ahead and put together an online dashboard where the public can see CPS staffing levels, the number of children in the foster system at a given time (it was 6,369 on Tuesday) and a numeric breakdown of where those children are placed (kinship/relative care, foster homes, psychiatric facilities, etc.). Gov. Jim Justice also enacted the 15% raise for CPS workers, although that was leveraged by leaving those open positions at the agency vacant.
The explosion of West Virginia kids in foster care was partly fueled by substance use. Some parents lost their children because of criminal behavior linked to addiction. Many parents lost their lives to overdoses, leaving grandparents, state agencies and foster families to raise the children. West Virginia is trying to address that end of the problem through programs like drug court and initiatives to give parents a better chance at staying employed and keeping their family together, even when daily life is interrupted by an arrest or recovery.
But it’s an uphill battle to make treatment and other programs accessible enough to meet demand. CPS needs more resources and adequate staffing. West Virginia’s most vulnerable children are not being served when social workers have unmanageable caseloads and comparatively low pay. It’s going to take more investment from the state to truly address the problem.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.