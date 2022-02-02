West Virginians spend a lot of time defending themselves and their state against hurtful and often misguided stereotypes. It doesn’t help when the state’s governor basically confirms most of those assumptions during an aimless, 90-minute ramble passed off as a State of the State address in front of a GOP-controlled Legislature that was mostly whooping it up right with him. All that was missing was firing pistols into the air in jubilation.
Really, the whole, embarrassing thing can be summed up in one moment, when Gov. Jim Justice, speaking in the House chamber of the Capitol, picked up his pet bulldog, Babydog, presented her rear to everyone and told his critics to kiss it. Let’s go over that again. The governor brought his dog to the Capitol for the State of the State address, pointed her backside at the audience and said, “kiss her hiney.”
Not exactly a “shining city on a hill” moment. Hell, it made moments like “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” seem like masterworks of public speaking.
Of course, it’s right on par for Justice’s continually lowering bar. Let’s not forget this is the man who, in the first year of his first term, conducted a news conference at the Capitol Rotunda where he unveiled the Legislature’s budget proposal on a silver platter covered with cow manure. Considering himself very clever, Justice didn’t even trust that his audience would grasp the metaphor. “It’s bull you-know-what,” he said. We think they got it, Jimbo.
Just before presenting his dog’s ass and telling people to kiss it, Justice mentioned actress and singer Bette Midler by name. Midler tweeted a while back that West Virginians are uneducated and “strung out,” among other things, because of poor leadership from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who had just torpedoed a major Biden administration bill for the umpteenth time. Midler can say anything she wants about Manchin, but taking shots at the state’s people like she did was wrong, even if her points about low achievement in education and the disproportionate impact of the drug crisis here weren’t entirely inaccurate. Still, she didn’t mention Justice at all. Big Jim, as egocentric as he is, was probably miffed about that.
If the governor was trying to claim offense on behalf of all West Virginians, it rang hollow. It’s been obvious for a long time that Justice barely does his elected job at all and, as a supposed multimillionaire (after being downgraded from a supposed billionaire by Forbes magazine because of all the debt, legal settlements and fines his businesses have incurred), he probably has more in common with Midler than he does with everyday, hardworking West Virginians.
In any event, trying to sweep away stereotypical attacks by telling everyone to kiss your dog’s hindquarters just feeds more into negative assumptions.
For Justice, it’s just a gimmick. He had a few others during his speech, including an oversized, prop flowchart about how state contracts are awarded. This is fun and games for the part-time and absent-minded governor, who really missed an opportunity a few decades back when smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer was viewed as the height of comedic entertainment.
If his stunts upset anyone, Justice probably considers that a win, or an “own,” because state politics has devolved into a facsimile of an elementary school playground.
If it’s an own, it’s of the “self-own” variety. All Justice really accomplished was to further embarrass himself and the state he halfheartedly governs.