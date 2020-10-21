West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice looked into a camera during his Friday briefing and said that nearly 500 new cases in the past 24 hours — by far the highest single-day count for the state — was the “best thing that could happen.”
The argument is that more testing will bring more data, and it’s vitally important to have that information for everyone’s safety. We agree. But an explosion in spread — the state now has nearly 5,000 active COVID-19 cases and is approaching 400 deaths — is nothing to celebrate.
That’s only part of the problem. In the same briefing, Gov. Justice presented the color-coded map that reflects, on a scale of green to red, the level of risk the virus poses in each county. A slightly different map — released on Saturdays that counts outbreaks in nursing homes, incarceration facilities and even universities as one case instead of multiple cases — is used to determine whether counties can have students attend schools in person.
The map, or maps, have been the source of controversy and confusion — in no small part owing to the fact that there are two of them. But the biggest source of consternation and concern has been the constant adjusting of how cases are counted and what the colors mean, as the governor and his team have added a color to try and get more schools back to in-person learning, and switched to an “either-or” system that allows schools to either use cases per 100,000 people or the percentage of positive tests to determine their risk level — using whichever one shows a lower risk.
For instance, both Kanawha and Cabell counties were green — the lowest level of risk — on the map presented Friday. But Kanawha County has the most cases in the state, and Cabell County public health officials issued a stay-at-home advisory Thursday night because of a recent surge in confirmed cases. Under the old system, Cabell County — which was up to 20 cases per 100,000 this week — would be orange verging on red, meaning no in-person school and no extracurricular activities, like high school football. Kanawha, at more than 15 cases per 100,000, also would be orange.
It’s become impossible to trust or be reassured by the information Gov. Justice and his advisers are presenting to the public, and it’s something the administration has done to itself.
The governor has said again and again the administration has not tweaked the metrics to get a desired result, and maybe that’s true. But it’s worth asking why any governor or public health agency would advocate for a system that purposely downgrades the risk of spread during a pandemic, then would continue to downplay the threat, or focus more on the value of the data, as cases numbers shoot upward.