Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.