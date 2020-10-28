Oct. 27 (was) Characters and Print Culture Day. The 14-day Book Week period has also begun. The significance of getting familiar with books must be recognized anew. This is because the impact of the novel coronavirus and the wave of digitization have been spreading widely in society.
According to an opinion poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun, 12% of respondents said that they have been spending more time reading since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The survey also found that a notable number of respondents said they had begun to read books related to medical services and health, as well as books that give deep insights into life.
It is also noteworthy that “The Plague,” a masterpiece of 20th-century French literature by Albert Camus, has been reprinted in large numbers. This is a good example of how a classic book has shown its underlying strength in the face of fears of an infectious disease.
In the first half of this year, estimated sales of publications increased by 2.6% from the same period last year. Noticeably, sales from electronic publishing rose sharply by nearly 30%.
Behind this is the “nesting consumption” that has emerged along with self-restraint from going out. In addition to hit manga works, the fact that popular author Keigo Higashino lifted his ban on electronic versions of his works may have helped boost sales of publications.
Printed versions of children’s books, such as illustrated reference works, workbooks and the “Kodomo Roppo” publications that explain the law, were reportedly selling well. This shows that a move to use books for studies at home spread as schools across the country were closed en masse.
In July in Osaka City, the Nakanoshima Children’s Book Forest featuring bookshelves lining entire walls finally opened. Architect Tadao Ando designed and constructed the library, and donated it to the city. Donations from supporters will be collected and used to cover the costs of the library’s operation.
Ando said that “unlike shallow information from smartphones, the weight of words in books you can hold in your hands” reverberates through the heart. This is an important point of view when thinking of the role of printed books.
With the novel coronavirus pandemic not having abated, the government is promoting the expansion of online education. However, it is worrisome that Takuya Hirai, minister in charge of digital transformation, is insisting all school textbooks used at elementary and junior high schools should, in principle, be digital.
Some research results have shown that digital devices are not suitable for reading carefully and thinking deeply. Their prolonged use leads to eye and shoulder fatigue. They should not be used as a replacement for printed textbooks.
Textbooks should be paper-based, and digital devices should be used to help deepen children’s interest and understanding. It is hoped that studies will be carried out on how best to utilize digital devices, taking into account the fact that video and audio features can be used.
A round-table conference on print and education, consisting of experts as well as representatives of newspaper and publishing organizations, has called on the government to achieve a balance between electronic and print media in school education.
The government should not neglect the culture of print, which has a history of nurturing linguistic abilities and fostering rich humanity.