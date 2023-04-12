This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on April 7:
The allegations of wrongdoing within the West Virginia State Police are multiplying rapidly, and getting worse.
An investigation of the agency, conducted by the state Department of Homeland Security, turned up multiple problems that led to State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigning last month under pressure from Gov. Jim Justice.
The same day Cahill resigned, Justice publicly revealed some of what the investigation had turned up, including reports of a hidden camera system set up in the women’s locker room at the State Police Academy in Institute. Justice said the trooper who had installed the system had died in 2016, but when other troopers later found a thumb drive loaded with images from the camera, they destroyed it instead of bringing it to the attention of their superiors.
In an interview with Hoppy Kercheval the day after he resigned, Cahill, who was not superintendent when the clandestine surveillance equipment was installed and only learned of the problem years later, said there was nothing he could do because the suspect was dead, the evidence was destroyed and there was only one victim, whom Cahill said didn’t want to pursue the matter.
However, in the time since Cahill gave that interview, four women have filed lawsuits against the State Police alleging that they were unknowingly filmed in the locker room. Three more women are expected to file similar lawsuits soon.
Another lawsuit has been filed accusing a trooper of drugging and raping a woman, and a second woman has come forward to accuse the same trooper of a similar act, with litigation likely to be filed within the next month. Justice said the FBI is investigating the trooper’s conduct.
A separate investigation is focused on an incident earlier this year in which man reportedly walking along Interstate 81 was stopped by the State Police and ended up dying after officers deployed a stun gun. Dash cam footage of the event has not been released, but Justice and Cahill have said what that footage reveals is disturbing.
The state also recently released video of a former trooper, off duty at the time, picking up an envelope full of cash that someone had mistakenly dropped at Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro. Justice said the officer “flat out” stole the money.
The growing list of accusations and incidents paints a picture of an agency that is completely out of control, which is all the more concerning, given that its officers wield so much power.
As shocking as all of this continues to be, it’s worth remembering that this isn’t anything new.
Back in 2019, the Gazette-Mail reported on a pattern of incidents of excessive force or even sexual assault by troopers who were nearly always cleared of wrongdoing by internal investigations and put back on the job. At the same time, taxpayers were footing the bill for legal settlements over those same incidents. In fact, between 2015 and 2019, civil payouts against the State Police totaled about $3.1 million. Troopers were typically disciplined or terminated only if evidence surrounding an incident — like dash cam footage — became public and stoked outrage.
The West Virginia State Police is a troubled institution with a culture problem that goes back decades. Justice has tasked Cahill’s replacement, Jack Chambers, with cleaning up the agency. It’s a tall order, but a necessary one. The State Police cannot sweep this under the rug. An agency that demands so much of the public’s trust needs to show some respect for that same public it protects.