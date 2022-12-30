The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Wednesday:
More than two years ago, when the first federal funds starting rolling out to alleviate financial concerns with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was concern about how the money was being distributed in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice seemed to operate as the sole arbiter of where that money went, which raised concern among state legislators and citizens alike. New information shows that concern, which only grew as the pandemic continued and more federal funds were released, was justified.
In a recent article, Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony laid out how the Justice administration apparently sat on large sums of federal revenue meant to keep people from sliding into financial oblivion and help with public health costs.
This includes tens of millions of dollars in CARES Act funds, allocated in 2020, which was supposed to be spent by Sept. 30, 2022. How that money would be spent was supposed to be planned out by Dec. 31, 2021. Right before the spending deadline, West Virginia still had more than $28 million in unspent CARES funds. Instead of returning the money as required, the state apparently transferred it into the Governor’s Gifts, Grants and Donations fund, which usually has an annual budget of about $50,000.
Around the same time of that transfer, Justice approved allocating $10 million from the Grants and Donations fund to Marshall University to build a new baseball stadium (the funds given to Marshall also included $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan money from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant Program).
Marshall has needed a baseball stadium for a long time, but unspent COVID relief funds seems like a bad choice as a funding source.
Justice administration officials and consultants have argued that the unspent money was a sort of reserve to reimburse the state for COVID-related expenses. It’s been unclear just how the U.S. Treasury would view such a theory, but such reimbursements would have to be carefully documented, and there’s little evidence to inspire such confidence in Justice’s administration.
West Virginia’s approach certainly seems to be an outlier. As Tony’s report showed, border states Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania had no issues with spending COVID relief funds on actual COVID relief with no returnable balance before the deadline.
It could be that nothing comes of this, but it’s also possible the federal government will want its money back and take a close look at how it was distributed — a courtesy West Virginians were never afforded. In the meantime, this seems like yet another instance of federal funds poured into West Virginia with highly questionable results.
