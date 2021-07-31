The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on July 30:
Among multiple announcements Thursday from Gov. Jim Justice was the news that he’ll go back to three public COVID-19 briefings a week. As cases are again rising, it’s something we’ve called on the governor to do, and we applaud him for doing it.
Justice also again called on more West Virginians to get vaccinated and said the state will conduct more frequent checks on the availability of proper medical equipment and necessary facilities, and will begin testing tho,se who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 antibodies. Justice emphasized that schools are getting ready to go back into session, and just about everything regarding case numbers, hospitalizations and vaccination rates in the state is trending in the wrong direction.
While the governor and others have been sounding the alarm about the delta variant for some time, Thursday was the first hint of any new plans of action to reverse course. That might have something to do with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing new guidelines calling for those who have been vaccinated to resume wearing masks indoors and advising schoolchildren to wear masks. The new advisory came just hours after Justice’s previous briefing on Tuesday.
Justice was noncommittal on masks in schools, although he probably knows the issue will be ripe for a showdown in the coming days.
What was most important about Thursday’s briefing was Justice’s focus. He seems to grasp that vaccination rates aren’t budging, despite his pleas and gimmicks, like cash and other prize drawings. He was plain and clear when he said this threat is real and things are going to get worse, unless more people get vaccinated. Having COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh and retired U.S. Army Gen. James Hoyer, who is running point on many COVID-19 initiatives, in the room and giving clear information that younger people are being hospitalized, and they’re mostly unvaccinated, was crucial.
Hoyer hitting on the state’s poor vaccination rates among younger people was equally vital.
Thursday’s briefing seemed like a rededication to staying on top of this issue and keeping it front and center with a unified approach, rather than the previous drifting as the situation worsened.
Managing a crisis and getting through takes leadership. Justice had shown that before, in the early stages of the pandemic. It was a relief to see him show it again, more than 500 days into this ongoing struggle.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.